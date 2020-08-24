Short Interest in USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rises By 20.0%

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

USNZY stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $896.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

