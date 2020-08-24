Short Interest in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Rises By 14.3%

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 420,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Universal by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Universal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. Universal has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

