Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declines By 19.1%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 72.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

