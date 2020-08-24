Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Grows By 21.1%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.