Short Interest in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Drops By 13.4%

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 18,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,321. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

