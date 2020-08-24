Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Decreases By 13.1%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 610,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

EYES stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Second Sight Medical Products has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $8.96.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 470.66% and a negative net margin of 994.14%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

