Short Interest in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Increases By 14.6%

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 942,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,554 shares of company stock worth $2,827,866 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

