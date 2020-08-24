Short Interest in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Declines By 13.4%

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,600 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Icon stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.49. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,942. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the first quarter worth $210,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Icon by 129.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Icon by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.