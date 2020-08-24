Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 13.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,017. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
