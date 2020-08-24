Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 13.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,017. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 14.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 203,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 685,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

