Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Grows By 21.5%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on CULP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Culp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

