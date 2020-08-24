Short Interest in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Grows By 14.3%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHAP opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 234,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 9,856.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

