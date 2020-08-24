Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expands By 14.2%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 54,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of CDR opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

