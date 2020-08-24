Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rises By 14.5%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

BLKB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

