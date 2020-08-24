Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Grows By 9.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 31,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.