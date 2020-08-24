Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Decreases By 16.3%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $4.61. 13,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.50. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

