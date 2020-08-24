Short Interest in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Grows By 9.2%

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AtriCure stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.74.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

