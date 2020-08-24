Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increases By 9.1%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 944,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 426,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 253,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 235,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 213,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.