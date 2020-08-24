Short Interest in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Increases By 14.3%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,363,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.