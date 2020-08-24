Short Interest in Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Increases By 11.1%

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,749,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,495.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of ALLVF opened at $4.75 on Monday. Altice N.V/EQ has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

