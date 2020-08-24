Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Grows By 12.2%

Aleafia Health Inc (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,384,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.42 on Monday. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

