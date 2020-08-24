Short Interest in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expands By 17.0%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 851,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 107.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

