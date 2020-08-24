Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $957.67.

Shares of SHOP traded down $16.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,004.92. 47,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,004.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3,665.56 and a beta of 1.59. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

