Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,292,590.72 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,292,590.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,114.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 89,878 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $5,086,196.02.

On Monday, August 17th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,823 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $3,402,737.92.

On Thursday, August 13th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 13,077 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $719,365.77.

On Thursday, August 6th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 71,722 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $3,652,801.46.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,391,019.91.

On Monday, June 8th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $5,626,339.99.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

