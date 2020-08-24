Serica Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQZZF. Investec began coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

