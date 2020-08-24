Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $4.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRTS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

