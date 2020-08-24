Semux (SEM) Market Cap Reaches $545,707.30

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $545,707.30 and $8,854.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028635 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000784 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

