SelfSell Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,955.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $50,183.22 and $4,955.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.