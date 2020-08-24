Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 316 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 535.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPM opened at $97.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

