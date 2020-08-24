Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Secureworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Secureworks 2 4 0 0 1.67

Secureworks has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Secureworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secureworks is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A Secureworks -5.51% -1.73% -1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Secureworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Secureworks $552.77 million 1.78 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -63.16

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secureworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Secureworks shares are held by institutional investors. 87.8% of Secureworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -4.54, meaning that its share price is 554% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Secureworks beats Iveda Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.