SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SE. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of SE stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.38. SEA has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

