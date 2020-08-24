Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.40% of Rogers Communications worth $83,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

