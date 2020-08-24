Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after buying an additional 2,342,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,373.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,381,000 after buying an additional 1,604,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,706. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

