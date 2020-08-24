Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.21. The company had a trading volume of 99,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The stock has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

