Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 608,423 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608,423 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.83% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $36,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 110,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,064. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

