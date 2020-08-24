Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,744 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,498. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

