Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 40,584 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,584 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Nike by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,059. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

