Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.06 on Monday, reaching $1,585.63. 26,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,591.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,509.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,380.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.