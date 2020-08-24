Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 20,683 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

