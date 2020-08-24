Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,292 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.28. 114,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,866. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $304.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

