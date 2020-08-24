Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $160,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Visa stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.70. 220,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

