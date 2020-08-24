Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,432 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $97,908,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

