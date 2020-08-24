Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,929 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $341.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.