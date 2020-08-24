Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,618,868 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,868 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $142,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,693,000 after acquiring an additional 829,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,025 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

BAM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

