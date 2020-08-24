Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 14,045 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded down $6.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.87. 43,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.99. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

