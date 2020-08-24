Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 245,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

