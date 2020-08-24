Scotia Capital Inc. Has $83.02 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,735 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $83,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $481,072,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23,251.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,755,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after buying an additional 2,556,285 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 187.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,237,000 after buying an additional 2,545,300 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 191,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

