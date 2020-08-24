Scotia Capital Inc. Has $45.42 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 501,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. 306,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.