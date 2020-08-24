Scotia Capital Inc. Has $41.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after purchasing an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.53 on Monday, hitting $273.33. The stock had a trading volume of 628,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,694. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

