Scotia Capital Inc. Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 663,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.