Scotia Capital Inc. Has $17.69 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. The company has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

